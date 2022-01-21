Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) rose 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 317,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

About Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF)

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

