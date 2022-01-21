Konomi Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $840,249.00 (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $840,249.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,917,670 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

