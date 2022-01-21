Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,868 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 79.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 37.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTB. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

