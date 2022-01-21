Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,645,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 59,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 75,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

