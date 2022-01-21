Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce $91.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.13 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $72.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $325.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $419.53 million, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $429.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.03.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

