Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to report sales of $91.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.13 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $72.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $325.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $419.53 million, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $429.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,171,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

