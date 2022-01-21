Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KTOS stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.97. 1,442,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,142. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

