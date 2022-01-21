Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 11,377 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $195,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KTOS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 1,442,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,142. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

