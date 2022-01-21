Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Shares of KTOS opened at $17.09 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $76,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $155,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,737 shares of company stock worth $1,451,160. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,304 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,528,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,292,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

