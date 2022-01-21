Krios Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Krios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a total market capitalization of $942,320.86 and $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009511 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00064154 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00434492 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 101.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.