Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 2,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 237,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

KRON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $556.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $140,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $202,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

