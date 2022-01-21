KuCoin Shares Hits Market Capitalization of $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded flat against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006008 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.