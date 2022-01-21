Kuverit (KUV) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $214,565.44 and $3.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kuverit

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,648,174,316 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

