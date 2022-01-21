LABS Group (LABS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.36 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $167,412.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00056318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00064576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.55 or 0.07188596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,814.84 or 0.99809357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00062651 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars.

