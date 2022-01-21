Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.83

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.83 ($25.94) and traded as high as €24.32 ($27.64). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €24.20 ($27.50), with a volume of 42,696 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.83.

About Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardère SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardère SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.