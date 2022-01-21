Lamden Price Reaches $0.0634 on Major Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $918,286.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars.

