Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 49,388 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.