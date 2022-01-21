Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report $112.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $113.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $94.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $408.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $409.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $484.95 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $495.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,059 shares of company stock worth $506,067. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lantheus by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lantheus by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 80,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -50.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. Lantheus has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $31.60.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

