Laurence Zuriff Sells 2,782 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $140,463.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52.

Shares of XMTR traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 598,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,452. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

XMTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

