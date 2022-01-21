Laurence Zuriff Sells 2,782 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $140,463.18.

NASDAQ XMTR traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.81. 598,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,452. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. Analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,869,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

