Lawrence Page Sells 8,383 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total transaction of $37,915,719.99.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30.

On Monday, November 15th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total transaction of $41,220,468.65.

On Friday, November 12th, Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total transaction of $23,078,021.28.

GOOG traded down $68.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,601.84. 2,087,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,732. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,809.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,885.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,823.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

