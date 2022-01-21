Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Lendefi (new) has a market cap of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00051680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00063868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.20 or 0.06974604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,172.27 or 0.99907914 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Lendefi (new) Profile

Lendefi (new)’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

