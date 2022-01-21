Lendingblock (LND) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Lendingblock has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $35,088.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,097,391 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.