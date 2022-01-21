Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Shares Up 1.6%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.54. 15,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 8,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

