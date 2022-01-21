Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,634 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 234,079 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $14,917,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 724,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $20,095,000 after purchasing an additional 589,332 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 106,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 292,861 shares during the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LEVI. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LEVI opened at $21.27 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $30.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.