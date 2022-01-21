LGCY Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $855,494.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $45.40 million and $855,494.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

