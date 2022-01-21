Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Life Storage worth $17,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,621,000 after purchasing an additional 338,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $133.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

LSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

