LifeWorks Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:LWR)

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

LifeWorks (TSE:LWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$264.20 million.

In other LifeWorks news, Senior Officer Pierre Chamberland sold 12,816 shares of LifeWorks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total transaction of C$326,423.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,331,622.54.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of LifeWorks from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.