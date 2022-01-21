Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $0.45 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $145,843.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.00314415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000735 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003730 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

