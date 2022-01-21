Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) were down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 7,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 603,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

LILM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter worth $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,647,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

