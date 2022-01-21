LINK (LN) Price Tops $129.95

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $129.95 or 0.00340683 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a market cap of $776.54 million and $2.44 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.41 or 0.07213334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,268.78 or 1.00328763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00063341 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

