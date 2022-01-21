Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0269 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 36% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $74,020.87 and approximately $4.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,339.83 or 0.99991429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00093679 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00026786 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00044387 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.