Litentry Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.93 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00005228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litentry has a market capitalization of $58.98 million and $13.93 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litentry has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litentry Profile

Litentry is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,014,049 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

