Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Down 0.5%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.97 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 96.70 ($1.32). 124,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 119,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.20 ($1.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. The firm has a market cap of £115.27 million and a P/E ratio of 23.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.65.

In related news, insider Patrick Moloney purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($62,764.36). Also, insider David King sold 250,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £250,000 ($341,110.66).

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

