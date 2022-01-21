LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAMP opened at $44.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $85.11.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

