LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,347 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of LiveRamp worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $44.39 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

