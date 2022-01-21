LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director Svetlana Limburger Acquires 1,500 Shares

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director Svetlana Limburger bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $10,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Svetlana Limburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Svetlana Limburger sold 1,500 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $9,795.00.

NASDAQ LMPX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. 76,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.89.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 94.23%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $2,102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 196.2% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 68,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

