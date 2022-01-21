Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$116.00 at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$103.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Loblaw Companies stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $82.04.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

