Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$116.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on L. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.80.

L traded down C$0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting C$92.96. 224,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,957. The firm has a market cap of C$31.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$99.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$105.15.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$16.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.9600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.04, for a total value of C$490,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$576,885.01. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Insiders sold 31,064 shares of company stock worth $3,186,893 over the last ninety days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

