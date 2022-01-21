Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Increased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $375.26. 47,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,397. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

