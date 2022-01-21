Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,695.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.52 or 0.07105576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.20 or 0.00316215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.65 or 0.00871856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00072402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009543 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.00471043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00266581 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.