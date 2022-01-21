Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, Gate.io and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.81 or 0.07234908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,011.77 or 0.99612745 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063963 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.