Loopring [NEO] Price Hits $0.0141 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Switcheo Network, IDAX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00051680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00063868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.20 or 0.06974604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,172.27 or 0.99907914 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00059901 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

