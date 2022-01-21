Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Shares Up 4.8%

Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.38. 13,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 181,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

