LuaSwap Price Tops $0.0378 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $217,044.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 223,122,159 coins and its circulating supply is 135,713,000 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

