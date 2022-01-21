Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $446.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report sales of $446.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.82 million. Lumentum reported sales of $478.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.19.

Lumentum stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.