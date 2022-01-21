LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €805.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €805.00 ($914.77) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €855.00 ($971.59) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €774.82 ($880.48).

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €703.90 ($799.89) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($296.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €713.52 and a 200 day moving average of €676.93.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

