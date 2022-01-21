LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA: MC):

1/21/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €805.00 ($914.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/19/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €830.00 ($943.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/18/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €820.00 ($931.82) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/11/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €815.00 ($926.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/10/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €820.00 ($931.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/10/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €855.00 ($971.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/30/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €815.00 ($926.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €703.90 ($799.89) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($296.08). The company’s fifty day moving average is €713.52 and its 200 day moving average is €676.93.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.