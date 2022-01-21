Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.30.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LYFT opened at $37.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,732 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth $2,893,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lyft by 513.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 116.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,808 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

