Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $65.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lyft traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 140724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. UBS Group raised shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,732. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

